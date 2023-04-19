The Pine City Dragons traveled with rivals Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars to Gusties Park in St. Peter last week for a Doubleheader. Both teams elected to get some early season games under their belt as the remainder of the season will be jammed with make-up games.
Head coach of the Dragons, Ted Hasz, shared his thoughts on getting back outside, saying, “It was great to get on a baseball field and get a couple of games in. Gustavus has great facilities.”
Pine City 3, Hinckley-Finlayson 2
In the first game it was a classic pitchers duel for the Dragon and Jaguars. Senior Dragon pitcher, Isaiah Hasz, earned the opening day nod and was dominant on the mound. The senior would strike out 15 batters in the game and more importantly didn’t allow a single walk.
Hasz showed an electric fastball, effective change up and off-speed, and in addition, he can really paint the corners. Coach Hasz on the team’s offensive performance, “We would have liked to have hit better in the first game but gave their pitcher credit for throwing a good game as well.”
Leading the charge for the Dragons offensively was also Isaiah Hasz who collected two hits including a triple and a double. Senior outfielder, Bryce Erickson, also came up in the clutch with his own double in the game. Dragons prevailed in the first game 3-2.
Pine City 11, HInckley-Finlayson 10
Game two of the double header featured much more action in the batter’s box and base paths, with both teams collecting numerous hits and base runners. The Dragons offense collected 12 hits in the second game. Senior Mason Charles led the Dragons with three hits including a triple, three stolen bases and three RBI. Senior Riley Cummings also added a pair of hits including a double in four at-bats. Freshman Ethan Aagaard in his first varsity action struggled to pick up a few routine plays defensively but rebounded nicely at the plate with a pair of hits and a run scored in four at bats.
Senior Nick Plasek started game two, a steady pitcher with a solid command and rarely gets rattled. Plasek would go four innings and give up eight hits along with three walks. He struck out eight batters and gave up two earned runs. The Jaguars picked up another four runs from the defensive errors on the corners during those first four innings. The Dragons would be down 6-5 going into the top of the fifth inning. Skipper Hasz, gave the ball to senior lefty Bryce Erickson to finish out the game. Erickson would go 2 innings giving up four runs on five hits.
The offense would bail out the Dragons as the Dragons piled on six runs of their own in the later innings. The top of the sixth included singles by Elliot Blatz, Luke Wilson, Mason Charles and Bryce Erickson. Senior Hasz would be the first out on a sacrifice fly. Aidan Palmer would deliver with a critical double to put the Dragons up by four runs going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Jaguars would tap Erickson with three runs of their own to keep it a one run game going into the last inning. Elliot Blatz led off the seventh with a single, and Mason Charles drove him home on his triple. The Dragons held a 11-9 score going into the bottom of the seventh. Lefty Erickson would give up a lead off single and strike out the following two batters but walked the next three batters allowing the Jaguars to score and load the bases with two outs. Head coach Hasz brought back senior Plasek to get the save, and Plasek delivered a critical strike out of Hinckley’s top hitter on the day and secured the game two victory.
Coach Hasz said of the trip, ”It was great to start the season off with two close competitive wins. Getting these two games in really opens up our schedule moving forward. It was a great day.”
