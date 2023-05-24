The Dragons fastpitch softball team is nearing the end of their season. The Dragons suffered a sweep by the Bombers in a doubleheader action last week, in addition the Dragons let another late inning rally to the Foley Falcons. The Dragons will head into the playoff with a 5-12 overall record but be careful this team has some serious contact hitters, travel the bases well and force teams to swing for contact. The Dragons will get back to work on their defensive skills, focusing on eliminating those mental and physical errors for a playoff run. 

