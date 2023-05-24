The Dragons fastpitch softball team is nearing the end of their season. The Dragons suffered a sweep by the Bombers in a doubleheader action last week, in addition the Dragons let another late inning rally to the Foley Falcons. The Dragons will head into the playoff with a 5-12 overall record but be careful this team has some serious contact hitters, travel the bases well and force teams to swing for contact. The Dragons will get back to work on their defensive skills, focusing on eliminating those mental and physical errors for a playoff run.
Braham 10, Pine City 2
The Bombers took the lead early and didn’t look back. The Bombers scored three runs to start the game and added two more in the fifth inning.
The Dragons struggled to string any offense and struggled to contain the Bombers offense. Lydia Blatz, Maggie Pulley and Kadence Wallenberg all had one hit to lead the Dragon offense.
Braham 16, Pine City 3
Game two of the doubleheader futured more of the same for the Dragons. The Bombers uncorked their bats and put together 10 hits and scored 16 runs. The Bombers put together 10 runs in the second inning to take a commanding 13-1 lead into the third inning. The Dragons managed to slow down the bomber offense in the following two innings but the game ended in a 16-3 five inning game.
Foley 17, Pine City 12
The Dragons were in the lead most of the game. The Dragons piled on ten runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and lead going into the top of the sixth inning 12-9. The Dragons collected 15 hits in the high scoring tilt but also gave up 15 hits along with 8 errors. The Dragons were led by Samantha Root, Karly Dahlberg, Maggie Pulley, Dannie Maish, Kadence Wallenberg and Root all drove in runs in the big fourth inning. Lydia Blatz, Elizabeth Simon, Wallenberg and Root all managed multiple hits for their squad. Blatz ended up going 4-5 on the game. Freshman Karly Dahlberg continues her progression in the pitchers circle, forcing the opposing batters to hit the ball and limit the walks.
