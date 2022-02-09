The Pine City-Hinckley/Finlayson Dragons turned up the heat over the weekend, winning four of five dual meets. It was a busy weekend for the grapplers as the Dragons swept the competition on Friday night versus section/GRC opponents Braham and Proctor. Coach Barnes praised his teams effort, “Proud of the way the kids competed.” The Dragons also collected the team win defeating Benilde-St. Margaret. The anticipated match up of the night was between Rush City/Braham heavyweight Austin Sterling and Justin Matson of PCHF. Coach Barnes stated on the Matson matchup, “Justin is in a class of his own, he works extremely hard on his craft and will be force in section tournament and state tournament.”
Matson utilized a mean headlock early in the match to finish off his opponent. Matson and Sterling were both ranked wrestlers in AA wrestling.
The following morning the Dragon weighed in at North Branch, taking on the Vikings and Grand Rapids Thunderhawks. The Dragons defeated the Vikings, collecting big wins from Braxton Peetz and Logan Kolecki. The Thunderhawks would go on and defeat the Dragons ending the short lived streak. The Dragons will look forward to the Great River Championships and feeling confident they can compete for the GRC title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.