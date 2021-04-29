On Tuesday, April 20, the Great River Conference meet was held at Purple Hawk Golf Course in Cambridge hosted by Braham High School.
Pine City led the conference with scores of 365, East Central came in second with 411, Moose Lake Willow River score was third with 429, Braham had 430, Barnum 457 and Hinckley-Finlayson 503. Rush City and Mille Lacs did not participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.