The Dragons entered eleven wrestlers in the final tournament before going into team section quarterfinals and section individual tournaments. The Great River Conference includes teams from Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Mille Lacs area, Ogilvie, PC/HF, Proctor/Hermantown, and Rush City/Braham. The Dragons placed fourth with 176 points. The Mille Lacs Raiders would win the tournament with 218 team points.
Great River Conference Place Winners
Freshman Roman Mckinney placed fifth. Defeating Gould in a thrilling, 2-1 in the final match. Eighth Grader, James Noreen placed sixth at 113. Freshman Braxton Peetz placed third at 120 lbs. Freshman Frank Betters placed third at 126 lbs. Freshman Nick Blaiser placed fourth at 138 lbs. Junior Damion Torgerson took second place at 152 lbs. Senior Gavin Rockstroh, Great River Conference Champion at 160 lbs, defeated Rhett Hudoba (31-13) in the final match 6-4.
Senor Jacob Lindahl, Great River Conference Champion at 170 lbs. Jacob pinned all three opponents. Senior Timmy Johnson, Great River Conference Champion at 182 lbs, defeated top seed, Daniel Miller (35-5) with a major decision 13-4 in the championship match. Freshman Logan Kolecki placed fourth at 195 lbs. Senior Justin Matson (36-2) defeated Landon Halvorson (34-9) 8-0 in the championship match at 220 lbs.
Team Sections
The Dragons will be the fifth seed heading into Thursday’s team sectional round one match. The Dragons will face off with the fourth seed, Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves. The winner of that match will move on to the quarterfinals and take on top seed Aitkin.
Finally, the winner of the quarter finals matchup heads to the Final Four in Mora on Friday for the right to represent section 7AA at the State Tournament at the Xcel energy center.
The team quarterfinals will be hosted on Thursday evening at Pine City High School and the semifinals and finals will be held in Mora on Friday night.
