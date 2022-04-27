It has been a long few weeks for the Dragon tennis team, waiting for the weather to cooperate so they could get a chance to perform. Many practices and matches have been canceled and/or postponed due to the cold and wet weather lately. This past Friday and Saturday, they finally got their chance to play up at the Hibbing Invite. The Hibbing Invite moved to indoor courts in Virginia to avoid being out in the cold, wet weather.
The Dragons played head-to-head matches with Hibbing, Cambridge Isanti, and Mound Westonka. Mound Westonka was the Class A state championship runner-up last spring.
First year as the boys co-head coach, Jeff Adams reported, “These were our first matches of the season, and knowing how few practices we have been able to have on the courts so far, I was pleased with how the boys played. For some of these guys, this was their first opportunity to play in a varsity match, and they got over their nerves quickly and played very well.”
In singles play, sophomore Greyson Johnson was the only Dragon to earn points for the weekend. He won against Hibbing 6-2, 6-2 and also against Cambridge-Isanti 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Senior Hunter Danielson took on the role of playing first singles this past weekend. Coach Adams said, “Hunter rose to the challenge, having a positive attitude to try new strategies and move the ball around on the court. The scores did not always reflect how well he played against these strong number ones.”
As for doubles, the Dragon boys came out strong. Senior Seth Linnell and senior Mason Mikyska went 3-0 for the weekend. Last season, they each had different partners, but both have had a lot of doubles play in the past years. Coach Adams stated, “Linnell and Mikyska are a tough doubles team with their booming serves, quick hands at the net, and speed to chase down balls. Their prior varsity experience and aggressive play allowed them to dominate their opponents.”
Brady Berglund and Spencer Wicktor also went 3-0 for the weekend. According to Coach Adams, both players served well and improved their doubles play with each successive match. When matched up against a strong Mound Westonka team, Berglund and Wicktor were able to beat them with their excellent shot placement, return of serve, and net play.
Dragon Boys Tennis will be busy these next few weeks as they reschedule postponed matches. Both the boys and the coaches are eager to get going and keep playing.
They tennis team will travel to Cloquet on Wednesday and then to Aitkin on Thursday. On Saturday, they will host the Pine City Quad with Litchfield, Andover, and Hibbing.
