The Dragons track and field team participated in sections on June 1 and June 3. The event was split into two days as most events have prelims on Wednesday and finals are done on Saturday. The top two individuals in each event advance to state as well as the top two relay teams. The top six places earn medals and the top nine places score points.
Coach Jared Clementson commented on the day’s events, “Both days were great! We had wonderful weather and even better competition which helped propel a lot of our athletes to earn personal best marks. I am extremely proud of how our team competed and supported each other. Overall, we are a young team that will be looking at becoming even more competitive over the next few years.”
Girls place 6 out of 11
Eva Johnson ran the 3200m run and placed third in a personal best (PB) time of 12:17.51. This puts her third on the Dragons Top 10 list. On Saturday, she ran another strong race and placed fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:46.09. Maggie Smetana and Chloe McKellar both had strong throws in the discus. Maggie placed fourth with a throw of 107 feet 10 inches and McKellar placed fifth with a PB throw of 103 feet 5 inches.
Senior Dorothy Miller placed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet 3.75 inches. She is now ranked fourth in the Top 10. In the high jump, Teresa Root and Kady Hermanson were both placed fifth place in a four-way tie. They both jumped 4 feet 8 inches. Lena Roubinek placed sixth in the shot put with a put of 33 feet 2.5 inches and eighth in the 100m dash in a time of 13.67. Arissa Rydberg and Summer Thieman placed seventh and eighth in the 300m hurdles, with times of 52.66 and 54.97, respectively. Rachel Brown placed seventh in the 3200m run with a PB time of 13:01.53. Gracie Larson tied for eighth in the pole vault with a PB vault of 8 feet 6 inches. This ties her for sixth in the top 10. Katey Thieman placed eighth in the Long Jump with a jump of 14 feet 10 inches.
The 4x800m relay of Allison Unverzagt (2:31.6), Arissa Rydberg (2:34.3), Emma Belsheim (2:35.8), and Ella Sell (2:41.5) placed fourth with a season’s best time of 10:23.51. This time ranks them eighth in our top 10. The Dragons 4x400m Relay team of Summer Thieman, Arissa Rydberg, Vivian Lahti, and Allison Unverzagt placed fifth with a season’s best time of 4:26.00. The 4x100m relay team of Gracie Larson, Abby Aagaard, Mallory Clepper, and Lena Roubinek placed seventh in a season’s best time of 53.65. This ties them for eighth in the top 10. The 4x200m relay of Summer Thieman, Abby Aagaard, Mallory Clepper, and Lena Roubinek placed seventh in a season’s best time of 1:54.12.
The girls placed sixth out of eleven teams.
Clementson tops all eighth graders in state in 800m
Weston Clementson placed fifth in the 800m run with a PB time of 2:07.27. His time is the fastest by any eighth grader in the state this year. Coach Clementson commented, “Interestingly enough, the second fastest time by an eighth grader belongs to Tyler Ecklund from Braham.”
Senior Jason Thieman placed sixth in the 400m dash with a time of 54.74. Ryan Prihoda placed sixth in the long jump with a jump of 18 feet 4.25 inches. Senior Micah Overtoom ended his high school throwing career by placing seventh in the shot put with a put of 43 feet 7.5 inches on Wednesday. He then came back on Saturday and placed seventh in the discus with a PB throw of 134 feet 2 inches. Braxton Peetz placed eighth in the 800m run with a time of 2:10.35.
The Dragon Boys 4x800m relay team, which consisted of Braxton Peetz (2:07.0), Weston Clementson (2:07.0), Eli Fromm (2:13.5), and Charlie Ausmus (2:06.67), placed fourth with a season’s best time of 8:34.34. This time ranks them fifth on the top 10 list. Coach Clemenston is looking forward to this group’s future and noted, “This group will be fun to watch over the next few years (three freshmen and an eighth grader).”
Thieman qualified for state in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet 4.75 inches. His jump placed him second in sections. Coach Clementson commented, “Jason has been working so hard all season to accomplish this goal all while dealing with a leg injury.”
The state track meet was held on Saturday, June 11 at the St. Michael-Albertville High School Track.
