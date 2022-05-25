On Tuesday, May 10, the Dragons Track and Field team traveled to Cloquet to perform in the True Team meet. True Team is a very competitive meet in which only the top two athletes in each event can go. It was a warm, sunny, 80 degree day for the participants.
Girls track and field
The Girls team placed sixth out of twelve teams. Maggie Smetana won the discus by over 7.5 feet with a throw of 110 feet 2 inches. Lena Roubinek won the shot put by 1 foot 9 inches with a throw of 34 feet 11 inches. This is her personal best throw and now moves her to number five on the top ten list. Eva Johnson earned a third place in the 3200m running a time of 12:52.17. Johnson also placed eighth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:49.41. Senior Dorothy Miller placed fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 31 feet 11 inches. Eighth grader Teresa Root placed sixth in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet 8 inches. Rachel Brown placed seventh in the 3200m run and tenth in the 1600m run with time of 5:54.36, this a her personal best.
The girls 4x800m relay placed fourth with their best time yet this year of 10:30.28. The team consisted of Allison Unverzagt, Arissa Rydberg, Emma Belsheim, and Ella Sell. This earns them the tenth on the top ten list. The girls 4x400m relay of Summer Thieman, Arissa Rydberg, Vivian Lahti, and Allison Unverzagt placed fourth with their season’s best time of 4:28.35.
Boys track and field
The boys team placed ninth out of eleven teams. Charlie Ausmus placed fourth in both the 1600m (4:47.70) and 3200m (11:00.37) runs. Ryan Prihoda placed fourth in the triple jump (38 feet 1 inch) and eighth in the long jump (18 feet 1.5 inches). Prihoda placed fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 38 feet 1 inch, and he also placed eighth in the long jump with a 18 feet 1.5 inches jump. Senior Jason Thieman placed fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 53.70, his personal best. Thieman also placed sixth in the long jump with a jump of 18 feet 5 inches. Eli Fromm earned seventh in the 3200m run at 11:15.11 and ninth in the 1600m at 4:55.86, both times were his personal best so far. Senior Micah Overtoom placed eighth in the shot put with a personal best toss of 43 feet 7.5 inches. He is now fifth on the top 10 list. Weston Clementson placed tenth in the 800m run with a time of 2:15.35.
The 4x800m boys relay placed fifth and ran it in 9:12.29. The team consisted of Weston Clementson, Braxton Peetz, Drake Willert, and Roman McKinney.
Coach Jared Clementson said of the events, “All of the teams that were at this meet are also in our section (except Esko). Overall, our athletes did well and many improved on their best performances. This meet is just what we needed and will help prepare us for the upcoming Great River Conference Championship meet where the girls are looking to extend their winning streak to eight in a row. The boys are motivated to regain the top spot in the GRC after losing to a senior heavy Rush City team last year by only eight points.”
