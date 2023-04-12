March 25 started the season for PCHS track and field. They attended the indoor meet at Foley. Coach Jared Clementson commented that the GRC schools rent the Foley Fieldhouse out each year while there is still snow on the ground. This year was no exception – the snow was still piled high on the outdoor track.

