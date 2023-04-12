March 25 started the season for PCHS track and field. They attended the indoor meet at Foley. Coach Jared Clementson commented that the GRC schools rent the Foley Fieldhouse out each year while there is still snow on the ground. This year was no exception – the snow was still piled high on the outdoor track.
Girls team
“The girls team had a great day and won with 128 points. Braham was second with 85 points, and Aitkin was third with 65 points,” reported Clementson.
Junior Lena Roubinek was the Dragons top scorer with 23 points. Roubinek was also the only individual event winner; she won the shot put with a toss of 34 feet 1.25 inches. Vivian Lahti scored 19, Katey Thieman scored 18. Eva Johnson, Alli Unverzagt, and Summer Thieman all scored 13 points each. Rachel Brown scored 12 points.
The 4x800m relay team consisted of Eva Johnson, Emma Hermanson, Alli Unverzagt, and Sophie Lahti. They won by a huge gap of 36 seconds, time 11:18.9.
The 4x200m relay team consisted of Summer Thieman, Vivian Lahti, Mallory Clepper, and Lena Roubinek. They took the win by 10 seconds with a time of 1:57.1.
Boys team
Coach Clementson reported, “The boys team also had a great day and won with 137 points. Rush City was second with 95 points and Aitkin was third with 88 points.”
Braxton Peetz and Charlie Ausmus were the Dragon boys top two scorers with 20 points each. Ray Gatzke and Ryan Prihoda each had 19 points. Eli Fromm scored 13 and Anthony Bergeron scored 11. Weston Clementson, Frank Betters, and Josh Brinker each scored 10 points.
All four Dragon boys relay teams won. The 4x800m relay team, which consisted of Eli Fromm, Braxton Peetz, Weston Clementson, and Charlie Ausmus, won by over a minute with a time of 9:12.5. The 4x200m relay team of Frank Betters, Samuel Johnson, Ray Gatzke, and Josh Brinker won at the finish line with a time of 1:47.8. The Sprint Medley Relay team of Ryan Prihoda, Frank Betters, Anthony Bergeron, and Josh Brinker came from behind to win an exciting race with a time of 1:52.4. The 4x400m Relay team of Braxton Peetz, Eli Fromm, Weston Clementson, and Charlie Ausmus won by 19 seconds with a time of 3:55.9.
Charlie Ausmus won the 1600m with a time of 5:03.9. Braxton Peetz won the 800m with a time of 2:20.0.
Coach Clementson is looking forward to the season, and said, “It was great to see our kids competing. It was the first time of the season that we really got to use a track or the field event pits. There were some good things, but we also know it is a long way to the end of the season. We will be continuing to work hard to improve and stay on top in the GRC.”
The track and field team was supposed to have meets on April 6 and 11, but due to facilities still being covered in snow, those meets were canceled. They are hoping to compete in the GRC relay meet at Hinckley on April 18.
(0) comments
