This past week was a busy one for Varsity Track and Field. On Tuesday, April 19, the Dragons traveled up to Hinckley to participate in the Great River Conference Relay meet. This relay meet is different from the rest. It is all relays and includes relay relays that are not run at a normal track meet. Field events are scored as the total distance or height of your three athletes.
Coach Jared Clementson said, “It is a fun meet to do as a team and it gives opportunities for seeing some medley and shuttle relays. We had the best weather for a meet so far this year (not saying much with it still only being about 44 degrees). Our athletes came ready to compete and show their stuff. In the end, both teams ended up winning and we had a lot of kids who showed improvement from last week’s meet in Rush City. We also had five relays that earned a spot on our top 10 list.”
The boys Distance Medley Relay (DMR) which is a combo of distances (800m, 400m, 1200m, 1600m) ran the second fastest time in school history. Weston Clementson, Drake Willert, Eli Fromm, and Charlie Ausmus won the race in a time of 11:56.16. They were only 2 seconds away from the school record. The girls DMR ran the third fastest time in school history. Allison Unverzagt, Abby Aagard, Emma Belsheim, and Eva Johnson won with a time of 14:26.05. The girls 800m Sprint Medley Relay (SMR) which is a combo of distances (100m, 100m, 200m, 400m) ran the third fastest time in school history. Lena Roubinek, Katey Thieman, Summer Thieman, and Arissa Rydberg won in a time of 2:03.89. The girls won all six field events and five running relays. The boys won four field event relays and four running relays.
The Pine City girls team came in first place with 140 points, and the boys also came in first with 118 points.
On Thursday, the varsity track team went to Foley. It was the nicest day of the track season so far with sun, no wind and 50 degrees. It was a good meet with tough competition, which pushed the Dragons to compete at a higher level competitively.
Freshman Charlie Ausmus had a standout day. He finished second in the 1600m with a time of 4:47.73. It was a race to remember as Ausmus pushed and strained to the finish line. Coach Jared Clementson said, “It was one of the most exciting races of the day. Both Eli Fromm and Weston Clementson weren’t too far behind running times of 4:58.73 and 5:03.57 respectively. These are incredible times for eighth and ninth graders to be running.”
Ausmus also placed second in the 3200m and got his new PB time of 10:39.35. Again, it was a race in which Ausmus pushed himself hard, and the outcome was outstanding. Ausmus was the highest place finisher and scorer for the Dragons.
Other boys who did well were senior Jason Thieman and junior Ryan Prihoda who tied for fifth place in the long jump as they both jumped 19 feet 1 inches. Senior Micah Overtoom had a PB toss of 124 feet 11 inches in the discus and tied for fourth. Weston Clementson ran a PB time of 2:17.03 in the 800m run coming in sixth.
The Dragon girls also did well. The shot put had a strong showing. Lena Roubinek (32 feet 11 inches) placed third, Maggie Smetana (30 feet 9 inches) placed fifth and Julia Hochban (29 feet 9 inches) tied for eighth. All three girls threw personal bests and placed!
Other highly competitive girls were Dorothy Miller (31 feet 4 inches) and Abby Aagaard (30 feet 11 inches) in the triple jump, placing fourth and fifth. Maggie Smetana had a discus throw of 99 feet 8 inches, placing third, coming very close to a win. Eva Johnson placed fifth in the 1600m run (5:50.17) and sixth in the 3200m run (12:32.34), running two great races.
The girls relay teams also had a strong showing at the Foley meet. The girls 4x200m relay ran a time of 1:55.42 and placed third. The girls 4x800m relay ran a time of 10:34.48 and placed fourth. The girls 4x100m relay ran a time of 55.50 and placed fouth. The girls 4x400m relay ran a time of 4:34.67 and placed 7th.
Coach Clementson commented on the meet, stating, “I enjoy competing at the Foley Invite, because it always attracts some very good teams with great athletes. It is a meet that we use to help propel us into the second half of the season. We had many personal best performances and many ‘breakthrough’ performances. Overall, we got everything we wanted out of this meet.”
The Dragons Track team will host the Chengwatana Invite this Friday, April 29.
