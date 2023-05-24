On May 16, the Dragons Track and Field team headed to Rush City for the GRC Championship meet. It was a sunny and warm day with a slight breeze – a great day for a meet according to the coaches.
Coach Jared Clementson said, “The GRC is the most important team event of the season. I am very proud of how everyone pulled together and did their best for the team. We had 43 kids score points in the meet. First place finishers earn All-Conference status while second place finishers earn Honorable Mention status.”
Girls
The Dragon girls team won the Great River Conference Championship for the ninth straight year with a score of 229.5 points. Thirteen of the girls were All-Conference honors for their efforts in winning 11 of the 18 events. Six of our girls earned Honorable Mention. Lena Roubinek was the top point scorer with 28 points. Katey Thieman scored 21 points. Eva Johnson and Summer Thieman each scored 20 points. Sophie Lahti and Arissa Rydberg each scored 18 points. Mallory Clepper and Vivian Lahti each scored 16 points. Teresa Root scored 15 points. Allison Unverzagt scored 13 points. The girls 4x800m relay of Unverzagt, Rydberg, S. Lahti, and Emma Hermanson won in a time of 10:53.37. The girls 4x200m relay of Thieman, V. Lahti, Clepper, and Roubinek won in a season’s best time of 1:51.21. The girls 4x100m relay of K. Thieman, Clepper, Emma Johnson, and Roubinek won in a season’s best time of 53.57. The girls 4x400m relay of S. Thieman, Rydberg, V. Lahti, and S. Lahti won in a season’s best time of 4:18.41. Eva Johnson won both the 1600m (5:43.08 - PB) and 3200m (12:28.22). S.Theiman won the 300m hurdles in a PB time of 51.46. K. Thieman won the Triple Jump with a PB jump of 32 inches 7 inches. Roubinek won the Shot Put with a toss of 35 feet 4.25 inches. Chloe McKellar won the Discus with a toss of 101 feet 10 inches. Roubinek took second in the 100m dash (13.47). S. Lahti second in the 400m dash (65.99) - she beat out her sister Vivian Lahti by 0.01 seconds. Rydberg second in the 300m hurdles (52.69). Unverzagt second in the 800m (2:36.91). Gracie Larson second in the Pole Vault (7 feet 7 inches). Maggie Smetana second in the Discus (101 feet 1 inches).
Boys
The Dragon boys team won the Great River Conference Championship for the second year in a row with a score of 195 points. Six of the boys claimed All-Conference honors by placing first in 5 of the 18 events. Nine of the boys earned Honorable Mention for placing second.
Ryan Prihoda was the top point scorer with 24 points. Eli Fromm scored 21 points. Weston Clementson and Charlie Ausmus each scored 20 points. Josh Brinker scored 18 points. Braxton Peetz scored 16 points. Ray Gatzke and Sawyer McDaniel each scored 13 points. Roman McKinney and Anthony Bergeron each scored 12 points.
The boys 4x800m relay team of Ray Ovick, Braxton Peetz, Noah McDaniel, and Weston Clementson won in a time of 9:38.12. The boys 4x400m relay team of Braxton Peetz, Fromm, Clementson, and Brinker placed first in a season’s best time of 3:44.93. Ausmus won both the 1600m (4:51.20) and 3200m (10:56.76). Clementson had a close race in the 800m and took the win with a time of 2:07.18. Ryan Prihoda in the 100m dash (12.11), long jump (19 feet 7.75 inches), and triple jump (39 feet 5.75 inches - PB). The boys 4x200m relay team of Tucker Johnsen, Anthony Bergeron, Rudy Gatzke, and Sawyer McDaniel took second in a season’s best time of 1:42.29. The 4x200m Relay team of Austin Wiener, Bergeron, John Mead, and Johnsen took second in a time of 48.76. Fromm took second in the 1600m (4:58.13) and the 800m (2:07.40). Daimien Lord second in the pole vault in a PB of 9 feet 7 inches.
On May 31 and June 3, the Dragon Track and Field teams will head to Hibbing for the Section 7AA meet; starts at 11 a.m.
