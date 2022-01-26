Dragons vs. blizzard
Pine City boys hockey took care of the WSFLG Blizzard on Monday, Jan. 17 scoring 12 goals while featuring a wide range of lineups. The Blizzard couldn’t match the Dragon’s speed and skill with the puck. The Dragons outshot the Blizzard 40-12. Nick Sinn left the arena with a smile on his face as he notched a hat trick, hitting the net on his three shots. Cody Klein also scored two goals on his two shots as well. Other Notable scorers included Mason Mikyska, Aiden Welch and Isaac Jahnz. Each player scored a goal and had one or more assists on the evening.
Dragons vs. mustangs
The following evening featured the main event of the week, the arena packed end to end with green and blue faithfully supporting their squads. The Mora Mustangs outshot the Dragons in the first period but neither team scored. The story of the first period had to be the Dragon’s inability to capitalize on two minor penalties during the period.
The second period, each team tallied early goals, keeping the game close. Hunter Haug assisted by Aidan Welch scored for the Dragons. Up to this point, Parker Mitchell had been held in check by the Dragons. Difficult to ignore Parker Mitchell, leading all Minnesota high school hockey in points with 67 points on the year, with 42 goals and 25 assists in just 19 games. Mitchell laced up the skates in the second period netting two goals, putting the Mustangs up 4-1. He added a third goal in the final frame adding to his scoring totals. The Dragons dropped this one 5-1. The Dragons will get another shot to slow down the Mustangs on Feb. 15 in Mora.
Dragons vs. Tigers
To end the week, the Dragons had their rematch with the Princeton Tigers. The Dragons lost earlier in the year to the Tigers 6-3. The Dragons, looking to finish the week strong, got off to a slow start. The Tigers piled it on early getting out to a 4-0 lead until Aidan Welch cut into the lead to end the first period 4-1. The Dragons didn’t give in to the large lead; McCoy Leger demonstrated his grit and determination scoring two goals early in the second. The Tigers and Dragons would add a goal later in the second period, maintaining the one goal deficit. Aidan Welch scored for the Dragons as they entered the breakdown 5-4.
The Dragons outshot Princeton on the evening 30-26. Dalton Wille scored three goals on the night for Tigers, his final goal coming early in the third to put the Tigers up 6-4. Gavin Broz would later give the Dragons some glimmer of hope as he scored putting the Dragons back within one goal. The Dragons, however, could not get another goal and fell 6-5 to the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.