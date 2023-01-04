Drinking at the Hilltop outdoor rinks was a topic of discussion at the most recent city council meeting. Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand told the council that it has been discovered on video camera located at the Hilltop park warming house, which is owned by the city, that people have been drinking, specifically adult volunteers from the Hilltop Recreation Committee.
Hildebrand said, “Here is our stance – you don’t need alcohol in the building. It is a blatant use of alcohol there since we told them a couple weeks ago to not do this up there. Par Security has videos, and we want to support the group, but they are violating policy and putting it in our face.”
Mayor Carl Pederson said, “It’s pretty clear that we’re asking the same as we would ask from the community, and we ask them to be respectful and not to do that.”
Council member Kyle Palmer added, “What else can we do to enforce it? It’s in violation of the ordinance. They’re adults and should know better, and they’re around kids.”
Council member, Steve Ovick, said that they could possibly ban them from the park. Former council member, Mary Kay Sloan, questioned that the ordinance isn’t necessarily being enforced on other city property such as the softball fields or on city streets during the fair parade. Palmer said he felt if caught, it should be enforced everywhere.
Hildebrand said, “They are supposed to be leaders and responsible people, coaching our kids.”
Council member, Gina Pettie, said, “Being overreactive is not the solution when they have been working hard. Give them time to adjust to the rule. I know the firehall long ago had the same kind of issue. We do live in northern Minnesota, and drinking is in our culture. Let’s not talk about banning people.”
Ovick added, “There are people operating heavy equipment and blow torches. With kids around and one incident, it could be disastrous.” Palmer added that city staff can’t drink while operating equipment and that he felt the city ordinance should be followed for everyone.
Consensus was made to review the city ordinance at the next meeting and to send the Hilltop group a letter to let them know the city was aware of the situation and that they needed to follow the ordinance. Sloan added that when similar action took place from the city council towards the fire department, things changed.
“This has elevated to this platform. Let them know there is an ordinance and it will be enforced. We’re adults not juvenile delinquents,” added Pederson.
