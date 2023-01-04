Drinking at the Hilltop outdoor rinks was a topic of discussion at the most recent city council meeting. Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand told the council that it has been discovered on video camera located at the Hilltop park warming house, which is owned by the city, that people have been drinking, specifically adult volunteers from the Hilltop Recreation Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.