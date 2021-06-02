A man was killed on Saturday, May 29 in a crash on Interstate 35 in northern Pine County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, in the early evening of May 29 a Volkswagen Golf driven by Antonio Jackson, 56, of Aurora, Minnesota was traveling northbound on I-35. At approximately 6:58 p.m., just north of Willow River in Sturgeon Lake Township, Jackson lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road to the right and rolled multiple times.
State troopers, Pine County deputies, the Willow River Fire Department and a LifeLink helicopter responded to the crash. Jackson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, but his injuries proved fatal.
Roads were dry at the time of the incident. According to the state patrol, Jackson was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved with the crash.
Too many lives lost
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that preliminary numbers show more than 116 fatalities so far this year compared with 91 this time last year.
The state reported its 100th traffic death (preliminary) on April 21. This is the earliest date reaching the preliminary figure of 100 traffic fatalities in the last six years.
