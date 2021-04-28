Driver gets in way of helicopter rescue

A driver who reportedly ignored instruction from deputies and firefighters is being named as the cause of an air ambulance helicopter being forced to abort a landing in Pine City.
On April 20 at about 4:15 the Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Main Street at Northridge Drive.
The injuries that deputies, firefighters and EMT found at the scene were so serious that it became necessary to air lift three people from the scene to receive immediate care at a hospital equipped to address their needs, bringing in three helicopters.
However, the sheriff’s office reports that during the landing of one helicopter one driver decided that they didn’t need to listen to the deputy and firefighter who told them to back up and go the other way.
“This person decided to drive around the fire truck causing one helicopter that was landing to abort thus having to take off quickly to attempt relanding,” the Pine County Sheriff’s Office wrote on their Facebook page. “We put trucks and people on scene to provide scene security to allow for safe landing of these aircraft. Needless to say, someone is getting a citation.”
The sheriff’s office thanked all those who followed their detour directions.
