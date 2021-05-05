A pickup driver suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in northern Pine County on May 2.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sunday, May 2 at approximately 12:42 p.m., a 2017 Ram 1500 driven by Jeffrey Scott Voltin, 55, of Wyoming was traveling northbound on I-35. Near milepost 208 in Sturgeon Lake Township, the vehicle went off the road to the left, struck the center median, vaulted into the trees and flipped onto its roof.
Responding to the scene were Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies, state troopers, Sturgeon Lake and Willow River firefighters, Essentia Ambulance, Moose Lake Rescue and Life Link.
Voltin was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries described by the MSP as life-threatening.
Voltin was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved with the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.