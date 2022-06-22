Minnesota livestock farmers and specialty crop producers can now apply for up to $7,500 per farm in reimbursement for expenses incurred due to last year’s drought, through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP).
The Minnesota Legislature appropriated $8.1 million for ADRoP, which will reimburse farm operators for drought-related expenses incurred after June 1, 2021, and before May 23, 2022.
Farms must be located in a county designated by the United States Department of Agriculture as a primary natural disaster area after July 19, 2021 and before January 1, 2022, or in a county contiguous to a designated county. All Minnesota counties except Goodhue, Rice, Wabasha, and Winona are eligible.
Applicants are highly encouraged to submit their application through the online grants management system to ensure it is received in a timely manner. Applications completed online or emailed must be received by 5 p.m. on July 6, 2022. Mailed applications must be postmarked July 6 and received no later than July 12, 2022 to be considered.
