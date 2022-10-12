A Hinckley man, Joseph Michael Dunkley Sr., 43, has been charged with one felony count of murder in the third degree after drug sales cost another man his life. Dunkley was recently detained on a warrant for the case.
According to the criminal complaint,:
On the morning of July 29, 2021, law enforcement responded to Wiigob Bend in Hinckley after dispatch reported that a person had called that there was someone at their home who was not breathing. A second call from a different person informed dispatch that there was a male at that residence who may have overdosed.
The complaint states that law enforcement found an individual in a garage on the property who led them to the victim, 25-year-old, Brett Robert Casey, who was laying on a bed in the garage. Casey was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Casey was moved to the front of the garage and CPR was started until the ambulance arrived and took over procedures. Casey was transported to Essentia Hospital where he died shortly after.
Allegedly law enforcement observed two used Naloxon (medication used for emergency treatment of opioid overdose, also known by the brand name Narcan) nasal sprays, several vials of Naloxon, a glass pipe with white residue, syringe caps, rolled tinfoil, and a butane torch.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the residents discovered Casey was overdosing and the resident went to inform the significant other of Casey. The significant other refused to call 911 due to having active warrants for his arrest and at that time, left the residence on foot. The resident went back to the garage where Casey was found and was no longer breathing. Chest compressions were attempted and the resident called 911.
The complaint states that Dunkley sold the drugs to Casey. Another person stated that Dunkley left as the resident of the home was attempting to help Casey.
According to the complaint, the owner of the home stated that they were not home at the time of the incident and that no one had been living in the garage. Law enforcement gained permission from the owner to check the garage. Allegedly law enforcement found a makeshift bedroom with blankets for walls, drug paraphernalia in plain view, including tin foil, empty bindles, and a mirror with residue. At that time, the owner signed a consent to search form and a full search of the garage was conducted. The search produced burnt tinfoil, snort tubes, a mirror with controlled substance residue and an empty bindle. According to the complaint, the owner received a call from Dunkley who requested that the owner state he was never there and did not sell to Casey.
Between July 29 and August 13, 2021, search warrants for social media allegedly show a communication trail between Dunkley, Casey, and another person and several other individuals conducting drug deals for heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine that connected the parties with the incident on July 29.
According to the criminal complaint, the medical examiner report was provided on September 20, which concluded that the death of Casey was the result of the “toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” which is a combination of drugs that have an additive effect that can lead to death. Both are schedule I and II controlled substances.
Allegedly on December 16, there was additional information provided from an individual who stated they were present at the time of the incident and was told to leave and not report the incident. A warrant for Dunkley was issued in Minnesota and bordering states on July 1, 2022 and an arrest was made on September 22, 2022. Dunkley is being held on a $500,000 bail.
If convicted, Dunkley could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and/or a fine of $40,000.
