After months of investigation, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (LSDVCTF), with the help of the East Central Drug Task Force (ECDTF), a man highly involved in methamphetamine drug trafficking has been arrested.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 16, 2022, an agent with LSDVCTF was conducting surveillance of a man named Bryan Joseph Hodapp, 35, of Gilbert, Minnesota, as Hodapp was driving south from Duluth to the metro area. Hodapp has a lengthy record and has been observed making trips to and from the St. Louis County area where the street value is significantly higher at $500-$800 per ounce.
The Lake Superior task force contacted the East Central task force and made them aware of Hodapp’s location in Sandstone, where ECDTF continued to follow Hodapp to an apartment complex in Minneapolis. There a known drug trafficker from another narcotics investigation met Hodapp and made the exchange.
According to the complaint, Hodapp then traveled north again as task force agents continued to follow until 12:52 a.m. on May 17, when Hodapp exited off I-35 at the Kettle River Rest area in Pine County. As Hodapp parked, members of the LSDVCTF and ECDTF surrounded Hodapp and detained him. Agents found a shoebox that upon search, held a total of three pounds of methamphetamine that was packaged for distribution.
Hodapp was transported to the Pine County Jail where agents conducted an interview, and Hodapp admitted that the deal was made at the cost of $10,500 that was sold to the other party in Minneapolis.
The State of Minnesota is charging Hodapp with one count of felony first degree drug sales, which holds a felony offense level and a maximum sentence of 40 years and/or $1,000,000.
According to the complaint, Hodapp has an extensive criminal history and the State is seeking an aggravated sentence based on previous convictions of third degree controlled substance sale in 2012, murder in the third degree in 2016 and second degree controlled substance in 2017. Hodapp is considered a dangerous offender and a danger to public safety due to past criminal behavior, high rate of criminal activity and long involvement in criminal activity.
Should an aggravated sentence be given, Hodapp would not be eligible for probation, parole, discharge, or work release until the entire prison sentence is served in full.
