Dusky Zeman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the age of 77.
Dusky was born July 6, 1944, in Cincinnati to John and Anna (Cox) Crowe. Dusky grew up in Cincinnati and then moved to Minnesota in high school with her parents and graduated from North St. Paul High in 1963. She met the love of her life and was joined in marriage to Dan Zeman, who is from Pipestone, on Sept. 19, 1964, in Pine City. They officially moved to Pine City in 1968 where they raised their four children and resided in the same home.
Dusky loved to volunteer and she was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Pine City Lions Club, where she was awarded the Melvin Jones award. She also rang bells for the Salvation Army every year.
She worked for a dental office in her early years, the Northwestern Bell phone company as a telephone operator, and the Copper Tree as a waitress. She later worked for the Pine County Court Administrator’s office, which she retired from after 27 years of service.
She was a giving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed and remembered in the hearts of everyone who knew her.
Dusky is survived by her husband Daniel G. Zeman; children: Shelly (Bob) Myrland, Daniel J. Zeman, Wade (Cynthia) Zeman, Dolan J. (Christopher J. Williams) Zeman; 10 grandchildren: Tony (Jen), Sarah, Meghan, Daniel (Susanna), Doug, Dylan (Mickey), Alex (Libby), Landen, Maya, and Isabella; six great-grandchildren: Joshua, Mason, Maliah, Rowan, Lilith, and Westley; nephews Garry Clark and Rick Clark; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara (John) Clark.
Funeral services for Dusky will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the service at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment will take place in Hilltop Cemetery, Pine City. A luncheon will be held at Novak Milliren VFW in Pine City following the interment.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
