It was another night of too many early miscues for the varsity Dragon football team to overcome in a similar repeat of last week’s loss to the Vikings. The Dragons would find themselves in an early hole with too many turnovers and special team’s miscues.
The Aitkin Gobblers opened the season with a 32-0 shutout win versus rival Crosby-Ironton. The Gobblers would ride that momentum with a quick route of the Dragons pouncing on each Dragon mistake.
The Dragon offense would open the first drive, gaining the first down on a fourth and one. But, on the very next play quarterback Bryce Erickson’s pass was intercepted.
The Dragons would force the Gobblers into third and short but couldn’t get the critical stop. The Gobblers would score on a quick toss and get on the board early after the interception. The ensuing kickoff would be muffled by returner Braxton Peetz setting up the offense inside their own 20-yard line. The Dragons would give up a sack on second down, and with a minimal gain on third the Dragons were forced to punt near their own goal line.
Punter Riley Cummings would get off a solid punt but the coverage team was unable to slow down returner Jacob Williams, who would return the punt for the score.
It was one mistake after the other, and returner A.J. Ostenson would fumble the return kick. That fumble set up another short field for the Gobblers and they would score in short time.
The offense would finally see the field again but down 24-0 early with two touchdowns coming off two early turnovers and punt return. The Dragon offense wouldn’t muster much and on fourth down; the Gobblers sent the house blocking the punt setting up first and goal.
The first quarter would end similar to last week, down 30-0.
In the second quarter, the offense started to make some movement driving down to inside the 20-yard line but could capitalize on the fade pass in the corner to Mason Charles. The Gobblers would add three additional touchdown runs in the second quarter all set up on big runs from the Gobbler offense.
The Dragons would find success on offense in the second half scoring five touchdowns. Sophomore Logan Kolecki led all rushers with 14 carries and 114 yards, scoring three touchdowns in the second half. Nick Plasek and John Mead would lead the defense with 6 tackles each. The final score would read 76-35, resulting in a Dragon’s loss.
