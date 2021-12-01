A Fridley man has been charged with first degree burglary for an incident that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 23 on Hickory Lane, north of Rock Creek and south of Pine City just east of I-35.
The offender, Cody Richard Pitkin, 25, has been charged with two felony counts of first degree burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process, and one misdemeanor drug charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:14 a.m. on Nov. 23, a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of residents hearing walking and banging noises in their home in Pine City on Hickory Lane.
The residents of the home reported they locked their bedroom door as someone tried to get inside the bedroom.
As law enforcement approached the home, there was a loud noise heard, and the officer noticed a screen had been removed from a window. Rustling in the woods behind a nearby shed was also heard. A debit card belonging to Pitkin was found stuck in the front door of the house, and an attached garage service door had been noticeably forced open by a hammer found nearby.
A search for the suspect ensued, with the use of a K9 officer and a drone, but was unsuccessful and resumed in the morning. A K9 officer determined the suspect had gone through a swampy area and was located around 8 a.m. and identified as Pitkin.
As Sheriff Jeff Nelson attempted to arrest him, Pitkin pulled away but was escorted to the ground. Pitkin was wearing a backpack that contained hypodermic needles, his mail, various items like toothpaste, Oreo cookies, a dollar Maytag coin, and checks made out to Pitkin in amounts over $1,000.
Around the same time law enforcement located Pitkin, someone called 911 to report that a male had tried to break into her house, located on Forest Blvd. in Pine City, fifteen minutes earlier by removing a screen. The house is just a few hundred yards from where Pitkin was located. The caller said that she was awoken by a noise and discovered a male standing between her storm door and main door. The description of the male matched Pitkin.
According to the complaint, the male said he was cold and asked to come inside and offered the caller an Oreo cookie and asked if there were any churches nearby. The male made the caller uncomfortable and left as the caller texted her mother for assistance. She then discovered that the window screen had been removed. Items foreign to the residence’s yard, including a gold coin on the frozen birdbath, were collected for further testing.
Purses from the first residence were found outside which had been taken from a cupboard in the kitchen. According to the complaint, the residents determined that the suspect had exited through a patio door. Clothing was also taken, and juice and fireball had been consumed from the refrigerator. A white 2022 Hyundai Tucson covered in a tarp was parked nearby. The residents said the vehicle did not belong to them. The vehicle came back as unregistered.
The two felony first degree burglary charges each come with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $35,000 fine. The first receiving stolen property charge comes with a ten year maximum prison sentence and/or a $20,000 fee, the second receiving stolen property charge comes with a five year maximum jail sentence and/or a $10,000 fine, and the drug (pharmacy possess/control/manufacture/furnish/dispense/dispose of hypodermic syringes or needles misdemeanor charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
Pitkin has a prior felony first degree burglary charge from Anoka County, a second degree burglary charge from Sibley County, along with a check forgery charge, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle charge.
Bail has been set at $150,000 without conditions or $75,000 with conditions (be law abiding, make court appearances, do not leave Minnesota, no use possession of firearms, no contact with victims, and maintain contact with probation if he makes bail and is released from jail).
