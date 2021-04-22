Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement that began in 1970. The idea, developed by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, was inspired by student anti-war movements. Senator Nelson wanted to “infuse the energy of students” with a focus on the deteriorating environment in the United States.
Fast forward 50 years and the Earth Day movement has grown to a global effort with more than a billion people participating in a day of action to create change in human behavior.
The Pine City Parks & Recreation Department is hoping to encourage that same energy and enthusiasm from the 1970’s launch of Earth Day by inviting the greater Pine City community to take action in their neighborhoods or attend one of the organized park clean-up events being held this year: Thursday, April 22 in Robinson Park or Friday, April 23 in Westside Park and Beach. Both events will run from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Pine City Parks & Recreation staff and volunteers will be rocking 1970’s tunes while cleaning the City park grounds and on-site facilities. The following supplies will be provided: trash bags, gloves, and cleaning supplies.
Community members that can’t attend one of these events, but are interested in serving in their local neighborhood can contact Park & Recreation Director Stacy O’Rourke, at 320-629-2575 for more information.
The City created a new Adopt-a-Park program last year for citizens to volunteer in an outdoor setting and help keep parks clean and well maintained.
There is also a “Report a Concern” page available on the City website (pinecitygov.com/concern) for community members to notify staff when they find equipment in need of repair or other safety-related concerns in the community.
An additional clean-up opportunity for City of Pine City Residents is the annual Spring Clean-Up Day organized by the Pine City Public Works Department on May 5, 2021. This year the City is requesting the following:
• Leaves and branches need to be at the curbside by 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4th for pickup by Public Works employees on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
• Leaves/grass clippings must be bagged and tied.
• Tree branches are to be bundled in 4 foot lengths.
If you have any questions about Spring Clean-Up Day, please feel free to contact Public Works Supervisor, Maury Montbriand, at 612-390-4707 or Public Works Administrative Assistant, Lisa Dunbar, at 320-438-1019.
