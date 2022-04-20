Children young and old eagerly participate in the Community Easter Celebration held on Saturday, April 16. Hands for Pine City, Jeff’s Outdoor Services and the Pine City Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event with about 200 kids in attendance.

