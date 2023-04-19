In the eyes and minds of many, Easter is over. We acknowledge Jesus is risen; He is risen indeed. Now it’s time to continue doing whatever we were doing before Easter. Many celebrated with family at church on Sunday morning. New Easter clothes, new Easter baskets, colored eggs hidden for the children, and chocolate bunnies for everyone.
After every major Christian holiday, I always ask the question, “What now?”
Why do I ask this question? I’m not one that will usually mince words when it comes to Christianity. As a pastor, it has been my experience that many will not move forward with or build upon what they experienced.
After Christmas, Jesus will go back in the manger. After the crucifixion, Jesus will remain on the cross. After Easter, Resurrection Sunday, Jesus will be put back in the tomb. And that is where Jesus will remain for many until it’s time to go through the same ritual next year.
Jesus was born, He lived, was crucified, Jesus rose again-not for ritual, but for relationship. Anyone that would go to the extent that Jesus did for relationship is deserving of more than three visits a year.
Let’s read a passage from the Word of God written in the book of John.
John 15:12-15 says: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. You are my friends if you do what I command. I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.”
Jesus laid down His life so that we could be friends. True friendships need to be cultivated. All of us have had friendships and relationships that seem to grow cold. Then there are other friends, that no matter the time and distance, seem to always pick up where they left off. These types of relationships are very rare. Jesus is this type of friend.
Jesus is always a friend and wants to be in relationship and conversation all the time. Jesus has many things He learned from the Father that He wants to make known to us.
Jesus is our greatest friend.
Proverbs 18:24 says: “One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”
Jesus is a friend who will stick by us, closer to us than anyone we know.
So, to answer the question, “What now?” Now we talk to our friend Jesus. Talking to Jesus or God is called prayer. Now we build on the wonderful relationship we have with Him. Now we walk in the newfound freedom given to us by the Resurrected Savior.
Today and every day, not just on special occasions, we live our lives in close relationship with our friend, Jesus.
Just like the grave on that first Easter morning, our lives are empty without Jesus.
Gene Sherrod is a pastor of Open Arms Church in Grasston.
