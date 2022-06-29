For many in outstate Minnesota, especially those not in larger cities, receiving high-speed internet access has been coming along slower than the dial-up speeds they are relegated to using. For them, a glimmer of hope can be found in the form of East Central Energy’s renewed broadband initiative.
According to ECE President/CEO Justin Jahnz, however, even its best efforts are progressing at slower-than-hoped-for speeds.
ECE’s Board of Directors, back in November 2021, approved moving forward with developing a plan for a full-fiber-to-the-home project. According to a press release announcing the plan, ECE stated that the cost of such a project could be as much as $300 million. Because of that, ECE Vice President Ty Houglum stated that the only way ECE could make it work would be through appropriate outside funding.
During the June 15 North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Jahnz expounded on that position.
“Fiber and internet, in general, is a crisis in our region,” Jahnz said of residents within ECE’s electricity service area, which includes around 65,000 members over 14 counties, including Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec, and Pine Counties. “If you look at a distribution map of internet service within the region, East Central Minnesota is probably the largest contiguous area that is underserved.”
Jahnz said while ECE has looked at adding broadband service for a while now, the federal infrastructure bill that dedicated $65 billion to high-speed internet greatly increased the feasibility of it getting accomplished.
“What we’re doing right now is a campaign to raise awareness that ECE is a great candidate to provide fiber-to-home across our service territory,” Jahnz said. “We are working with state and federal folks to talk about why that’s important and why we can be the best option for that.”
Jahnz said that in March, ECE applied for its first grant, which is for “a little bit of Wisconsin, a little bit in Pine County, a little in Kanabec, stretching over to Mille Lacs and up to Aitkin.” (see shaded area on map)
He said that one grant would be $48 million in scope, with it equally being divided between the grant and a low-interest loan.
“That’s a very desolate area up there,” he said, “that does not have any internet to speak of.”
He added that ECE is applying for a second grant in August that would cover other parts of Pine and Kanabec Counties.
WHAT’S THE HOLDUP?
Jahnz explained that providing internet service is completely different from providing electric service to areas. He said that in 1974, the Public Utilities Commission defined service territories for electricity. “(For example), this (Isanti) is Connexus service territory. We couldn’t provide electricity here if we wanted to.
“Internet, fortunately or unfortunately, does not have that same thing,” he continued. “So you can literally put fiber in on top of someone else’s fiber. So it’s kind of a little ‘Wild, Wild West.’”
However, one controlling factor prevents a potential chaotic scenario, and it also is what ECE hopes puts it over the edge for its territory.
“These are huge infrastructure investments that can be derailed by federal dollars,” he said. “So there are requirements around grants — so if ECE got a grant for this area, Comcast couldn’t get that same grant for this area.”
But like everything else, a drawback to that exists as well. Recently, LTD Broadband was the recipient of one such grant, however, the Minnesota Telcom Alliance and Minnesota Rural Electric Association claim that LTD isn’t following through on its promised service to parts of Pine County, thus bringing the process to a standstill. According to an article in the June 16 edition of the Pine City Pioneer, a petition has been submitted to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to revoke the eligible carrier designation of LTD, which would release its funding and allow others, such as ECE, to apply for funding for service to that area.
Besides that snafu, however, Jahnz is confident ECE will be able to obtain funding for a majority of its members’ areas.
“To date, the area that we’re talking about, no one wants to go,” he concluded. “Even with funding, no one wants to go there. It’s one thing to get the money to build it. It’s another thing to have the wherewithal to maintain it, take care of it, repair it. We’ve been here 85 years, and I think we do a pretty good job of standing things back up when they fall down.”
Finally, the sheer size of the territory ECE is eying is to its advantage, according to Jahnz. He pointed out how many companies are looking at smaller areas for providing services, such as cities.
“It’s really nice to serve a city,” he said. “It’s really nice to service around a lake. It’s not so great to go down a county road, where there’s five houses per mile, and have to serve those. That’s why those folks don’t have internet now, because there’s no money in it.
“Quite frankly, it’s why electric cooperatives were formed in the 1930s because no one else could do it. So it’s a kind of a renaissance moment for us to do something that no one else could do, and we can leverage our electric business to do it, but we’re not going to put it in jeopardy.”
