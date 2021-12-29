The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC), one of 11 regional arts councils that serves the Minnesota counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine, provides arts funding to artists, art organizations, nonprofits, and local units of government located in these counties of region 7E. ECRAC is accepting grant applications from eligible applicants now through 11:59 pm on February 1, 2022.
The current available grant opportunities include five grant programs.
For artists
• ECRAC Mid-Career Artist Grant in amounts up to $2,500
• ACHF Individual Artist Grant in amounts up to $1,000
For organizations
• Art in Our Schools Grant in amounts up to $3,000
• Small/Art Project Grant in amounts between $500 - $5,000
• ACHF Organization Grant in amounts between $5,000 - $15,000
For more information about ECRAC grants and other upcoming grant opportunities they provide visit their website at ecrac.org; give them a call at 320-591-7034; or send an email to grantinfo@ecrac.org. ECRAC Staff is available to answer any questions you may have about these grant opportunities and the arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.