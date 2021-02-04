Grant applications are now open for the upcoming March 1, 2021 grant deadline. These grants are available to artists, K-12 Students, and Art Organizations located in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties.
ECRAC has funds to help support the arts with the following grant opportunities:
Essential Artist Award: this $8,000 Essential Artist Award program (formerly known as the ECRAC/McKnight Fellowship Grant).
K-12 Student Art Scholarship: this $500 arts scholarship funding is for special arts learning projects or programs for kids.
Essential Support Grant: This program provides general operating support to high quality, established arts organizations.
For further details on eligibility and how to apply, check out the ECRAC website at ecrac.org. If you have questions about which grant application is a good fit for your art project, contact the Grant Program Officer at grantinfo@ecrac.org or call 320-591-7034.
