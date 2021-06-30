Edmund Tocholke passed away at the age of 84 on June 12, 2021. He was born in 1937 in Czere Pasnik, Kreis Rowno Wolyniew Poland to Adolph and Mathilde Tocholke. In the fall of 1939 the family moved to Germany. In March of 1952 they emigrated to the USA where they settled in Clover Township.
Throughout his life he farmed, worked at Twin Cities Die Cast, welded at Arrow Tank in Cambridge, owned Quambe Iron Works, worked for Commonwealth Electric Company and Menards in Golden Valley. He had many interests and loved his family.
Edmund was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Ruth Tocholke, sisters Linda Banasiak, Johanna Zacharias and Lydia Berglund; brothers Ernest and Helmeth, granddaughter Juanita, and great granddaughter Arabella.
He is survived by his second wife Mary, children Hannelore (Lori) Tocholke, Bernard (Tina) Tocholke, Helga (Joe) Neubauer, Doris (Bill) Knight, Monika Ward, Werner (Lori) Tocholke, Gary (Susie) Tocholke, step children Bryan and Mike Ellis. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; sisters Erna Hoche, Edith (Gary) Meullar, Edeltraut Karch, brother Marty (Ronje) Tocholke, sister-in-law Kathy Tocholke, 20 nieces and nephews and their families.
