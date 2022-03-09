Edward C. Brammer Jr.

Edward Carl Brammer Jr. died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Clare Living Community in Mora. He was 77 years old.
Edward was born on January 14, 1945 in Mora, to Edward Sr. and Anna (Cleaver) Brammer. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel. He attended country school down the road from the family farm until the eighth grade and graduated from Hinckley High School in 1963. After graduation Edward worked on the family farm and enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1965, serving for six years. During that time he met the love of his life, Randi Norholm at a Halloween dance in Finlayson. In April of 1973 they were united in marriage and they made their home on the Brammer family farm. They were blessed with three wonderful children and five wonderful grandchildren.
Ed dairy farmed until retirement in 2014. He enjoyed watching Westerns, playing cornet for church and American Legion events, attending farm and tractor shows and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Randi, and his parents, Edward Sr. and Anna.
He is survived by his children, Kurt (Barb) Brammer of New Richmond, Wisc., John Brammer of Hinckley, and Kristine (Dan) Shelby of Turtle Lake, Wisc.; his grandchildren Trevor and Jacob Brammer, Elizabeth, Danielle and Aliyah Shelby; as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel with Rev. Timothy Schiller officiating. Music is being provided by Katie Williams. Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. at the church. Casketbearers are John Brammer, Kurt Brammer, Trevor Brammer, Jacob Brammer, Jon Piotter and Jason Elfstrom. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kroschel with military honors provided by the Hinckley Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
