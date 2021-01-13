Edwin Moss

Edwin Junior Moss was born Dec. 27, 1929 in Waubay, South Dakota to Eddie and Lorraine (Murschel) Moss. Edwin was raised in Webster, South Dakota until enlisting in the United States Army on Dec. 17, 1948 at the age of 17. The majority of his service was in Alaska in the AAA Gun Battalion. He was united in marriage to LaVonne (Peterson) in Minneapolis, on July 19, 1952.
Edwin and LaVonne had six children and moved to the Mora area in 1970. He commuted to the cities for work for many years. In later years Edwin and LaVonne owned a bar in Grasston, MN and then in Bock. They worked very hard and met many wonderful people during those years. Edwin was an easy going man with a heart of gold that loved his wife and children dearly.
Edwin was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mora. He participated in a bowling league, loved watching boxing, enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons, remodeling their homes with LaVonne, playing cribbage and cards.
Edwin passed away Jan. 8, 2021 at the Golden Horizons Assisted Living in Sandstone surrounded by all his children. The family thanks the staff of Golden Horizons for the wonderful loving care they provided to Edwin during his time there. Edwin will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Edwin is survived by his children, Mike (Bonnie) of Sandstone, Kathie (Mark) Schneider of Grasston, Allen (Laurie) of Pine City, Laura (Lester) Noack of Milaca, Mark of Isanti, Annette Nelson of Princeton, sixteen grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Moss and Lorraine Kapphahn, wife, LaVonne, brother Gerald Moss, and sister Karen Wallskog.
Mass of Christian Burial for Edwin J. Moss, age 91, was held Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mora with Fr. Derek Wiechmann officiating. Music was provided by Patty Paul. Casketbearers were his children: Mike Moss, Kathie Schneider, Allen Moss, Laura Noack, Mark Moss and Annette Nelson. Visitation took place one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Military honors were provided by Mora American Legion Post 201. Burial was at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
