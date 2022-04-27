Eileen Jewell

Eileen Marie Jewell of Accokeek, Maryland, passed away on April 18, 2022. at the age of 89, with her husband and son by her side.
Eileen was born in Pine City on May 4, 1932, and married her husband of 63 years, Charles (Al) Jewell on May 3, 1958. They moved to Accokeek and raised four sons. Eileen loved her family deeply, and served them and her community unselfishly. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the local Boys Club, and the Potomac Palaver. She was an enthusiastic fan of her sons’ and grandchildren’s sports teams. She was quick with a smile, loved puzzles and games, and enjoyed traveling with Al, her sister, and other family and friends. She and Al hosted the community Christmas party in their home for nearly 50 years. She is already missed. Eileen is survived by her husband Al; children Steve (Shar), Tom, Mark (Beth), and Bruce (Sue); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Ceil Sundean.
A viewing will be held at Raymond Funeral Home in La Plata, Maryland, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Piscataway, Maryland, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visitation, mass and funeral details can be found at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
