Elden Ouverson passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at M Health Fairview Lakes in Wyoming at the age of 87.
Elden Edward Ouverson was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Fortier Township, Canby. He was the youngest of 14 children born to Ernest and Anna Marie (Jesme) Ouverson. Elden was playing the accordion at the young age of five. He attended the District #55 country school until the eighth grade, when he was needed at home. He lived at home with his parents until 1954.
On March 8, 1954, he was united in marriage to Adrienne (Fier) at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Canby. On March 11, 1954, Elden enlisted in the United States Army and left for Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Adrienne accompanied him after the first eight weeks. Their son Steve was born in Fort Carson, Colorado. Elden was discharged on March 9, 1956. Elden worked for the Hennepin County Highway Department for 34 years. When he retired on Feb. 3, 1991, he and Adrienne built a home near Pine City and became members of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Elden loved fishing, hunting, traveling, keeping his lawn up and plowing snow. In his early retirement years he enjoyed raising cattle. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, many other family and friends. Elden was a very kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Elden is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Adrienne; children: Steve (Bonita) Ouverson of Cambridge, Jeffery (Carmen) Ouverson of Maple Grove, Randal (Jennifer) Ouverson of Stacy, and Robert (Trisha) Ouverson of Pine City; grandchildren: Kathy, Elden, Jennifer, Michael, Sarah, Amanda, Melissa, Molly, and Kyle; great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Reagan, Rylan, and Annamarie; and sisters Mavis Garrett and Nina Benz.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Anna Marie Ouverson; daughters Debra, Julie, and Katherine; granddaughter Kristina; four brothers; and seven sisters.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Elden at noon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City with a rosary service. The interment with military honors was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. FuneralAndCremationService.com.
