Area conservation officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources dealt with a variety of issues this past week ranging from troublesome critters to troublemaking ATV riders.
• Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich, working out of Willow River, responded to a call for extra patrol of state property where gravel and rock have been stolen and equipment damaged. She patrolled for aquatic invasive species violations and ATV violations. Speldrich was also spent in a local water management area where ATVs have been operating illegally.
A nuisance bear at a local recycling center has been making frequent visits to the dumpster. Speldrich was there when the bear decided to come back for lunch. The recycling center is working with the local wildlife manager and will take proactive measures to keep the bear from entering the area, including bars on the dumpster and electric fencing.
• Conservation Officer Dan Starr, working out of Onamia, worked on a possible wolf-depredation report and took complaints about bear behavior. Muskie and smallmouth bass anglers are seeing some fish. ATV, boating, PWC, and lake shore questions were also taken.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, spent a majority of the week patrolling area lakes. The most common violations found included not having proper safety equipment in boats, fishing without a license and fishing with too many lines. Panfish anglers did well and many had good numbers of crappies and bluegills.
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, spent time this week on multiple area lakes and rivers checking anglers and boaters. Karon also checked anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Time was spent in the Chengwatana State Forest on ATV patrol.
