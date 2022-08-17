A number of issues which are of concern to the longevity of the Pine City Elementary School were brought to the attention of school officials during a walkthrough prior to the Monday, Aug. 8 regular school board meeting.
Pine City Schools director of buildings and grounds, Scott Miller, noted that the west end of the elementary school, near early childhood and the first grade rooms, has sunk over an inch over the past year causing cracks in the concrete block walls. This also caused a leak in the foundation on the farthest west wall where the school has water coming in that needs to be cleaned up when it rains.
As for the sinking of the building, Miller said, “The school was built on a swamp years ago and was on pillars and we believe they are now deteriorating. We also have a sewer pipe that runs under the hallway, and now it is higher on both ends, having a belly in the middle, and has to be flushed out every couple months. This is a problem we can solve but will have to redo the septic line.”
The school also had 13 water lines leak and in need of repair, said Miller, which will be repaired in time for school to start.
Another concern, not for student or staff safety, but for those repairing water lines, is asbestos, noted Miller. “There is asbestos in the west end, and we have to have a special company come in every time we do joint work on the water lines,” said Miller. “Because the ceiling is a drop ceiling, the asbestos contained there is considered ‘in-tune.’ In tune asbestos is not a hazard to kids or staff but is a hazard to us when we’re working near it.”
Miller noted that the original building is “not in that bad of shape” and that it is mainly the section between the first grade rooms and the gym which was built in 1962. Most of the heating units, which are around 30 years old, are having issues and are out of date, he added. The oldest part of the elementary, which includes the auditorium, was built in 1938, with the next oldest section being built in 1942.
He said there will likely be an upcoming study to determine the severity of the deterioration which will help school officials determine the next steps.
“Three years ago, the school did a study and it was determined that it may be more money [to make needed repairs] than starting over,” said Miller. “At the time, the architect suggested buying land near the high school to get the elementary closer to the high school and making the elementary more secure. I won’t be here when you guys do something … we’re just trying to give you an idea of what’s going on.”
During the regular school board meeting following the walk through, board chair, Dan Peterson, said that Paul Youngquist had worked on options in the past that they still had access to. “There were a number of things listed there that needed to be addressed and some pricing that has changed, but at least we know … that was the beginning of the list,” said Peterson.
Miller added, “We will have to do it in stages (to keep the building open), but when you do go to do that, you’ll have to decide if you want to start over or build around existing structure.”
