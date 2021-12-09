The Pine City Parks & Recreation Department, the Pine County Fair and East Central Energy (ECE) are joining together to bring a little holiday magic to town on Dec. 10.
Families are invited to the Pine County Fairground for a wintery drive-in experience - a chance to watch the classic film “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, outdoors on a two-story high screen.
The audio for the movie will be played through loudspeakers, for anyone brave enough to sit outside - but it will also come to the audience directly through their own car radios.
“We have an FM transmitter, so it will go over the airwaves into the cars themselves,” said Pine City Parks & Rec Director Stacy O’Rourke.
No night at the movies would be complete without treats, and ECE is stepping forward to provide hot chocolate and popcorn for the event.
“We’re very excited to partner with ECE,” O’Rourke said. “They were gracious enough to reach out and ask us how they could support our community. This is going to be a great night, and I can’t wait to see all the people we get to share this experience with.”
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, or to volunteer for the event, contact O’Rourke at 320-438-1014 or sorourke@pinecitygov.com.
