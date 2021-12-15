Elf on the big screen!
T.a. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

Pine City Parks & Recreation partnered with East Central Energy to bring a little holiday magic to the Pine County Fairgrounds on Friday, Dec. 10.  Community members gathered during a snowstorm for a drive-in viewing of the classic film ‘Elf,’ starring Will Ferrell on a two-story-high screen. The East Central Energy staff served up hot chocolate and popcorn for attendees.

