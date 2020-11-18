Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Anderson, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many, passed away the evening of Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at her home in Pine City at the age of 73.
Betty was born Jan. 14, 1947 to the late Edward and Margaret (Evan) Nelson, who raised Betty and her younger sister in Carlisle, Iowa; graduating from Carlisle High School in 1965. Betty attended college at Trinity International University in Bannockburn, Illinois to pursue a teaching degree. While in college, Betty met and married her husband, Vern Anderson, of Pine City in August of 1968. During college, Betty and Vern lived in Chicago for several years before moving to Sandstone and then to Pine City.
Betty enjoyed playing the piano, working in her flower garden, and cherishing the lives of her children and grandchildren. She loved rooting for her favorite Minnesota sports teams, the Vikings and Twins. Betty retired as head teller from a local credit union after 23 years of service.
Surviving Betty is her husband of 52 years, Vern Anderson of Pine City; children Karl Anderson of Columbus, Nebraska, Karen (Lawrence) Benson of Canton, Michigan, Kurt Anderson of Chicago, Illinois; nine beloved grandchildren; sister Barb Klootwyk of Prescott, Arizona.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Margaret Nelson; brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Klootwyk.
Pastor Dennis Eng officiated funeral services for Betty: 2 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 and also one hour prior to the service. The interment took place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
