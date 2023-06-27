Liz Olson passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth at the age of 83.
Elizabeth Ruth Olson was born on February 19, 1940 to Francis Carl and Ruth (Sommer) Meyer in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. On the death of her father, the family moved to Moorhead, Minn. where her mother worked as a church secretary. She graduated from Moorhead High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended Concordia University in St. Paul for one year before returning to Moorhead to attend Moorhead State Teacher’s College where she graduated in 1958 with a degree in Elementary Education.
While at Moorhead State, Liz met the love of her life, Howard Olson. She worked as a teacher in the Osseo school district while Howard completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. During that time, she lived with a set of wonderful roommates with whom she stayed close throughout her life. Always an adventurous person, Liz traveled in Europe through the summer of 1965, returning just in time to marry Howard on August 28, 1965. She taught in Moorhead for one year before moving to Minneapolis where she also taught for one year.
In 1967, Howard took the guidance counselor position in Pine City and her first child, Eric was born in the fall. Liz was a full time mother for the next several years as her second son Kirk was born in 1971 and Kristin arrived in 1972. As Kristin reached school age, Liz returned to the teaching that she loved, at first part time in the special education program and, soon after, full time teaching 4th grade at Pine City Elementary. She continued to teach until her retirement in 1998.
She was blessed to be able to travel extensively with Howard in their retirement until Howard’s death in 2016. In 2018, her son Eric retired and the two have lived together until the present.
Liz is survived by her sons Eric of Pine City, Kirk of Mora; brother-in-law Julian Qualley and his wife Marie of Detroit Lakes; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard; daughter Kristin; sister Sonia (Douglas) Burron.
Pastor John Stiles will officiate at the funeral service for Liz at 2:30 p.m on Friday, June 30 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will take place in the Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
