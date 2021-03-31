Elsie France

Elsie (Fedder) France of Finlayson passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home at the age of 88.
Elsie Fedder was born Jan. 26, 1933 to John and Tine (Horns) Fedder in Pine City.
Elsie was married to Robert “Bud” France June 10, 1951 and they were blessed with four sons. Elsie loved traveling, camping, playing cards and visiting casinos. She also enjoyed listening to Willie, Elvis, polka music and entertaining at their lake home; making sure everyone had enough to eat.
Elsie is survived by her husband Robert “Bud” France of Finlayson; sons Archie (Lynn) France of Oakdale, Richard (Jodi) France of Oakdale, Scott (Patti) France of Ardmore, Tennessee, Tim (Margie) France of Elk River; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Herb Fedder of Pine City, Marianne Klande of Pine City.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Tine Fedder; siblings Henry Fedder, Adolph Fedder, Katy (Ralph) Brackenberry, John Fedder, Jr.; brother-in-law Richard Klande.
Celebration of life services for Elsie will be held at a later date when we can safely gather.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
