Photography of Jeffrey Benny (one of his photos above) and paintings by artist Patti O’Brien (one is pictured above right) will be featured at Pine Center for the Arts the month of July beginning July 7 at 4 p.m.
Jeffrey Benny’s goal is to connect with the viewer in two main ways.
“The first way is to convey an emotion. Whether it is the pure joy of children playing with soap bubbles or the deep majesty of a mountain peak. I hope to convey some of my emotions that surround the people, places or things in my photos,” said Benny. “My second way is to show the viewer a window into something that they may not have seen before. This could be a place that they have never visited, like California Redwood Forests, Vietnam or Paris. This could also be something that they just pass by and missed that I have brought out in a telephoto or macro photograph. If I am successful in connecting with the viewer in either, or both, of these ways, I have succeeded as an artist.”
Patti O’Brien has been painting most of her life.
“My love of the beauty and vibrancy of flowers began as a child, while wandering through my fathers florist shop in Duluth,” recalled O’Brien. “While I paint in a variety of mediums, my preference for painting botanicals is water color on 300# hot press paper. I also enjoy painting botanicals on location in colored pencils.”
The gallery opens on Friday, July 7. The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 7. Wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of July. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine Center for the Arts has been serving the Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
