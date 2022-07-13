In the education world, July 1 is the official start of a new school year. A few days into July, I have already met with school board members, community groups, insurance agents, accountants, parents, Minnesota Department of Education representatives, custodians, union negotiators, instructional leaders, new staff, and retiring staff.
As I meet with the various groups to reflect on the past and plan and prepare for the upcoming school year, my thoughts always move towards the endless possibilities for our amazing Dragons. I am lucky to be surrounded by such dedication to our learners and leaders.
The vision of the district is to prepare our students for the future. Over the course of the past few weeks, our leadership team spent countless hours creating plans to engage our students to build and sustain the love of learning. Elementary teams will dig into LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) training this summer in order to use research to sharpen their skills for the teaching of reading and writing. Our coaches will volunteer hundreds of hours to not only strengthen skills in sports, but to build confidence, create friendships and lifelong healthy strategies.
As I was preparing for an upcoming staff meeting, I was searching for “dragon” quotes to inspire the team. Many quotes included power, strength and adventure. While I considered these quotes, there was one that I couldn’t get out of my mind. Robin Hobb stated that “one does not need the size of a dragon to have the soul of a dragon.” From our little tiny baby dragons to high school size dragons and all the way to our dragons living in community, I believe our path includes continuous improvement and excellence.
I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing community of Pine City Dragons.
It is truly a great day to be a Dragon!
Cindy Stolp is the Pine City School superintendent.
