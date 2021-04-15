To the Editor:
Spring showers have arrived. Grass fires are decreasing. Daffodils and tulips show in all their beauty. Very soon the mowers will appear leveling the grass, while others sow seeds for additional grandeur in a few weeks.
Lakes are clear of their ice covering and will welcome boaters very soon. Looking for May fishing openers. It has been a long seasonal delay. Don’t forget Mother’s Day.
Farmers have evaluated their equipment, for field time is fast approaching with hopes for a bumper crop. Good luck to them and all their work.
Enjoy this spring rain. It is here for many reasons. We depend on it, so get ready to swat at flies and mosquitoes, watch the birds and smile with joy. We have surpassed the winter, and are looking forward to more warmth and sunshine. Summer comes next, with hopes for safe picnics and gatherings.
