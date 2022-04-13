Aunt Georgia’s Pea Salad
1/3 c. sour cream
1 Tbsp. mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
1 Tbsp. white vinegar
4 c. frozen green peas, almost thawed
8 slices bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped
1/2 small red onion, halved and sliced very thin
6 oz. American or cheddar cheese, cut into small cubes
3 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley
Mix the sour cream, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and vinegar together to make the dressing. Stir 2/3 of the dressing into the peas until the peas are coated. Gently stir in bacon, onion, cheese, and parsley until combined. Cover, refrigerate 2 to 4 hours before serving. Stir in the remaining dressing before serving. Garnish with parsley. (Georgia always used American cheese. Don’t chop the onions leave them in half rings so the kids can pick out the onions and discard them.) Serves 10-12.
Strawberry Muffins with Strawberry Butter
1 stick softened butter
1/2 c. sliced strawberries
Muffins:
2-1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1 c. granulated sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 c. melted butter, cooled
2 large eggs, room temperature
1/2 c. plain yogurt, room temperature
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 c. chopped strawberries, divided
1 Tbsp turbinado sugar, (Sugar in the Raw) optional
Butter: Combine strawberries and butter in a food processor, pulse on and off until the butter is combined. Or put in bowl and mix with a beater. Can use strawberry jam instead of fresh strawberries and it will last longer in the refrigerator if it is not all used.
Muffins: Preheat oven 375 degrees. Line 12 regular muffin tip with paper cups, spray cups with nonstick cooking spray. Stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside. Whisk together the melted butter, eggs, yogurt, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients; stir together until combined. Fold 1-1/2 cups pf strawberries. Batter will be thick. Using a scoop, drop into each lined muffin cup. Top scooped batter evenly with remaining 1/2 cup berries; sprinkle with turbinado sugar, if using. Bake until tops are golden brown and wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20-22 minutes. Serve with the fruit butter. This recipe works great with raspberries (or other fruits) in the butter and muffins also.
