Enrollment trending down in Pine City Schools, new nursing program in works

Student enrollment has been experiencing a decline in Pine City Schools (Pre-K-12) since 2011 as noted at the most recent school board meeting.
Enrollment in 2011 was 1,601 in grades preschool through twelfth grade, increased to 1,625 in 2016 and made a steady decline to 1,554 in 2019 and 1,515 in 2021.
In reference to a recent decline in numbers, Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley said some Minnesota families were keeping their kindergartners at home one more year due to pandemic concerns and that some students were lost to online schools. In response to the need for distance learning, the school developed the Online Academy. Foley added that an online survey will be sent out later this week to further determine the cause of any students’ departure from the district.
School looking at diversity education
Foley said a diversity committee has been formed, in response to an event that happened last school year, to make the school more welcoming, inviting and inclusive. She said that about 25 people are on the committee.
“We are looking at education on diversity and inclusion and how we can gain empathy for each other and perspective on each other’s life story,” noted Foley, adding that the school is looking at policy and practice and what they are doing to make the schools more inclusive.
The 2021 goals, in regards to diversity and inclusion, for the board of education standards and action plan include eliminating adult and student bullying by: 1) Increased student and staff education and accountability; 2) Having behavior procedures clearly identified, shared, and executed; 3) And facilitating community leader discussion and input gathering regarding expectations, kindness, and follow-through.
Another 2021 goal was student, staff and community wellness by expanding student and staff wellness discussions to include families and community and focusing on the “new reality” of four major pandemics: (COVID, Social Unrest, Environmental and Economic, plus educational initiative fatigue). A point made under the wellness initiative was to facilitate a mental and spiritual health provider discussion and possible collaboration regarding expanding education and support systems to meet the “new” realities.
Another 2021 initiative was “Social and Cultural Awareness and Kindness” through community discussion regarding possible opportunities to provide experiences, interactions and information on varied people and ways of thinking with the focus on kindness, expanding perspectives, and understanding each other. It was noted that this goal could be achieved through increasing ongoing communications and expectations for parent-teacher (two-way) communication and providing clear expectations and consistent follow through for all stakeholder groups.
“It started with the racial incident and people started opening up about what was working and what could be improved upon,” said Foley. “The board has done some self-reflection and tightened up some of the processes. We are looking at how we communicate better and more clearly and at what we are doing to promote diversity in our schools and make all families feel welcomed.”
She added that they are in the beginning stages and haven’t determined how to achieve those goals yet.
Negotiations update
Superintendent Foley provided a Jan. 3 statement saying that the Pine City Education Association and the Pine City Public Schools Board of Education are continuing the negotiation process for the 2021-2023 teacher contract in good faith. “The groups are working together to provide a contract that represents the needs of the teachers and is attainable for the district. The groups are moving forward and hope to have resolution soon,” stated Foley.
Nursing courses added as an option for students
Pine City High School Principal Troy Anderson noted that the major change to the student registration handbook, to be implemented next school year, was the addition of Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aid courses. He said that this would be a one-time, up front cost of about $10,000 - $12,000 but would likely be covered by Perkins and Minnesota Department of Education funding, with the help of legislation.
“We can’t dedicate funding until the fiscal year is over, but they are confident the money will be there,” said Anderson. “We will also reach out to Welia.” He added that there will be a cap of ten kids per course and that Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services will come in and help. “We estimate about 50% of kids will qualify for aid which will make the cost about $6,000 - $8,000.
