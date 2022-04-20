Eric Olson of Pine City has accepted the nomination of the DFL to run for Minnesota House of Representatives in House District 11B. In announcing his candidacy, he stated, “In these days of loud division and anger, you’ll find that I am a different type of candidate. I am asking to work for our district, not fight for it. Perhaps the greatest founding idea of our nation was that 13 distinct colonies with their own people, ideas, and values could agree to make one nation. By pulling from the strengths of each and allowing the free sharing of ideas to refine out our weaknesses we become not just greater, but better over time. They felt this strongly enough that the original motto of our nation was ‘From Many, One’.”
DFL Chair Ken Martin, in attendance for the nominating convention, stated, ”The Minnesota DFL is excited by the endorsement of Eric Olson for Minnesota House in District 11B. We know that Eric will provide a positive voice in the legislature for the values shared by the people of east central Minnesota.”
A first time candidate for elected office, Olson was born in Pine City, the son of Howard and Elizabeth Olson and graduated from Pine City High School. He studied physics, math, and history at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. and then did graduate work in physics at the University of Minnesota. His professional experience includes time as a park ranger for the U.S. National Park Service, teaching in the U.S. Peace Corps in Zimbabwe and at Pine City High School, and a career in computer technology for a startup company (MQSoftware) and through acquisition for the major technology company, BMC Software.
Olson states, “I will bring a wide variety of skills to the Minnesota House including a scientific and technical background that lets me evaluate the data behind proposals. On the business side, I have experience working for a startup company that was among the fastest growing companies in Minnesota for several years and later with many of the world’s largest companies on the technology that drives much of the connectedness of our economy.”
In the legislature, Olson will work to help our district and state to take the steps needed to adapt to climate change and to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the transition to carbon-free energy that is coming.
Olson says, “Any Minnesotan who sees our shorter, warmer winters, the longer dry times and the heavier rains when they come knows that climate change is here today and that it is already hurting us. Adapting to this is the greatest challenge of our time and calls for us to work together to build an economy that works not just for us but for future generations.”
Olson believes that the changing economy offers opportunity for the development of lasting jobs and economic opportunity for our district. “Work and the economic growth that goes with can be much more flexible in the modern economy. Large numbers of people share the values of our district and would love to live and work in an area like ours, close to abundant outdoor opportunities and yet accessible to both the Twin Cities and Duluth metro areas. To take advantage of this, we need to invest in the infrastructure, both in government and the private sector, to support this growth. This means focusing on investment in broadband, providing quality education, development of housing opportunities, and encouragement of small businesses that will grow the economic base of our communities. “
The Olson Campaign is actively soliciting meetings with groups and individuals with ideas about how to make our district work for all of us.
Olson is quoted as saying, “I look forward to working with all people in the district so that the area we love can become everything we know it can be. With hard work and by listening to each other, we can accomplish great things.”
The Olson campaign can be contacted by email at Eric.Olson.DFL@gmail.com or on his web site at https://olsonmnhouse.com/ and found on social media at:
• Facebook: EricOlsonMNHouse
• Twitter: @EricOlsonDFL
• Instagram: @ericolsonformnhouse
The Olson Campaign will be hosting a fundraising potluck at Frechette Farms on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. All are welcome to come and meet the candidate.
