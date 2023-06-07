Erica Renee Kitchenmaster, age 30, of Hinckley, Minnesota was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2023.
Erica was born in Mora, Minn. and raised on the family farm in Hinckley. She would often be found barefoot and covered in horsehair and cow manure, a true country girl to her core. Erica graduated from Hinckley-Finlayson High School in May, 2011. She worked various jobs including Grand Northern Inn, Ryders Saloon, Marge’s Pub and Grub, and most recently Double W Tree Service. To know Erica was to love her, she could pull you in with a smile and keep you with her laughter. She was a beautiful free spirit. Erica loved horses and was a gifted and talented equestrian, it’s said that horses lend the wings we lack and for her that was her freedom and peace. At family gatherings and events you didn’t have to look very far for her, you just had to listen for the sound of the children’s laughter as she played with her nieces, nephews and friends children, she loved them beyond measure. Erica will live on in the hearts and memories of anyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Erica is survived by her parents, Carla (Al) Toering, Jerry (Robin) Kitchenmaster; grandmother, Lois Kruse; siblings, Cheryl (Josh) Kitchenmaster, Jeremy (Brittney) Kitchenmaster, Dana Kitchenmaster, Rachel (Dillon) Hanson, Craig (Nick) Parkos, Alison (Jake) Zetah, Ashley Toering, Toni Mevissen; aunts, Lynn Kruse, Gail (Tim) Kunst, Julie (Scott) Olson; uncle, Jerome Kruse. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marlin Kruse, Al and Sharlene Kitchenmaster, Cliff and Geraldine Toering.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall, with a time of sharing at 1:30 p.m. Honorary Casketbearers are Tristan Wentworth, Madelynn Ginters, Laine Clark, Everett Kitchenmaster, Raelynn Kitchenmaster, Roy Hiler V, Evelyn Hiler, Easton Lewellin, Chase Lewellin and Alexis Villarreal.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.