Ernie Youngbauer passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at his home in Pine City at the age of 89.
Ernest Matthew Youngbauer was born October 16, 1932 to Matthew and Emma (Johnson) Youngbauer on the family farm in Pine City Township, Pine County, Minnesota. Ernie was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City.
When Ernie was five years old his family moved to the farm that Ernie lived on for the rest of his life. He graduated the 8th Grade from the West Rock one room school house. As many of the boys did at that time; Ernie did not continue his education and worked on the family farm. He also worked for his uncle Joe M. Pangerl’s sawmill. His aunt Emma provided noon dinners and Ernie always bragged about her cooking. When working for Dallas Teich him and Delbert Delaney hauled cattle to South St. Paul.
At the age of 18, Ernie was drafted in United States Army. After basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he attended engineer training Palm Desert, California. He was sent to Naknek, Alaska and spent time at Fort Wenfield Scott and during this time he made lifelong friends with Robert Auch and Cletus Dingman. After his honorable discharge March 2, 1955 he returned home to the family farm which he eventually bought from his father.
In 1969, he met the love of his life, Bonnie Norring and they were married November 27, 1971 at Zion Lutheran Church with a complete Thanksgiving dinner served by the ladies of the church. The wedding reception took place at the Royalton Town Hall. Ernie and Bonnie were married for 50 years and two days.
He became an instant dad to four teenagers and always considered them his sons and daughter. Ernie was so proud when he became a grandpa.
Ernie continued farming until a government dairy buyout in 1986. He also worked for Royalton Township, API Creamery and for the City Rock Creek. He was very active in his church; serving as an usher, elder and president of the church council. Ernie was a member of the Chengwatana Saddle Club, Wood City Ramblers Camping Club and the American Legion Post #51 for 57 years. He was avid outdoorsman and enjoying hunting and fishing.
Ernie and Bonnie enjoyed many things together; riding horseback, walleye fishing in Canada, camping with friends and relatives, spending winters in Mesa, Arizona. He loved his family fiercely and when they told him they loved him he would reply “and don’t you forget it”. Throughout his life he taught his family what he thought was important; hard work, loyalty and dedication. He will be dearly missed.
Ernie is survived by his wife Bonnie Youngbauer; children James (Debbie) Norring, Rick (Deb) Norring, Terrie (Frank) Soukup; daughter-in-law Christine Norring; grandchildren: Shawn Norring, Michelle (Chris Q.) Norring, Dustin Norring, John Jr. (Jessica) Norring, Joseph (Sarah) Norring, Jesse (Kerrie) Norring, Jordan Norring, Thomas (Bridgette) Norring, Joshua (Jennifer O’Brien) Soukup, CJ Soukup; 21 great grandchildren; sister Charlene Schwarz; many other relatives and friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents Matthew and Emma Youngbauer; son John Norring; brothers Charles Youngbauer, James (Lois) Youngbauer, Clarence (Mary Ann) Paulson; in-laws John & Edna Manke; brother-in-law Donald Schwarz; sister-in-law Janet (Dick) Fennern; brothers-in-law Dale Perron, Emil Rishavey; army buddies Robert Auch, Cletus Dingman.
Pastor Glen Kleppe will officiate at funeral services for Ernie: 11:00 AM Saturday, May 14th at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family interment will take place at Johnson Memorial Cemetery in Rock Creek.
Funeral arrangements for Ernest Youngbauer are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
