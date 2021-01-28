STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTh JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT-PROBATE/

MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-20-95

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

SHARON MARIE MCDOWELL, also known as Sharon M. McDowell, 

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated August 4, 2016 has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing. 

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Paul Vaughn Onken, whose address is 1900 Skyhigh Drive, New Brighton, Minnesota 55112, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the above named decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: January 8, 2021

/s/ Peggy Zdon

Registrar

Amy Willert

District Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Martin D. Schutz #0240813

MARTIN D. SHCUTZ, PA

2199 Silver Lake Road NW

New Brighton, Minnesota 55112

(651) 789-6052

Schutzlaw@msn.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021

