Estelle Anderson

Estelle B. Anderson, of Grasston, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at home. She was 92 years old.
Estelle Bernadette Maki was born on Dec. 6, 1928, in Wakefield, Michigan. Her mother Aili Johanna Waski emigrated from Finland at the age of 16 and worked as a domestic for a number of years before marrying John E. Hjalmer Macki. Estelle grew up in Wakefield with her siblings, Wilbur, Evelyn, and Ruth. She graduated from Wakefield High School in 1946 and went on to receive her RN degree from St. Luke’s Nursing School in Duluth. She began her nursing career at the University of Minnesota hospital, working as a surgical nurse assisting in the earliest heart surgeries.
On March 15, 1952, Estelle was united in marriage to Arvid “Ted” Anderson. Ted was a teacher, so he and Estelle moved many times, spending several years in Trimont, Adams, Rosemount, Winona, Graceville and Litchfield, before eventually settling permanently in Pine City in 1970. In each of the communities where they lived, Estelle continued her work as a nurse. Once the family settled in their home on Pokegama Lake, Estelle began working as a Detox Nurse at Pine Shores/Manor near Pine City. In 1977, Ted and Estelle purchased a nearby farm where they raised dairy cows until 1983. Estelle cared for her husband Ted until his passing in 2010 and then cared for her daughter Kathryn before she passed in 2011.
Estelle loved gardening and was a master gardener. She enjoyed creating water features and ponds and enhanced her yard with a variety of plants and flowers. Estelle was a wonderful cook and had a talent for making a gourmet meal out of her garden harvests. In her younger years, she enjoyed going to the auctions and sales with her sister Evelyn, where she would find antique treasures that she would refurbish. Her favorite items to collect were oil lamps.
Estelle is preceded in death by her parents; husband Ted; daughter Kathryn; sisters, Ruth Wasmuth and Evelyn (Robert Timm and Alden Kendall) Timm; and sister-in-law Marjorie Maki.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her sons, Claude (Jane), Jon (Judy), and David Anderson; grandchildren, Jenny (Anderson) Johnson, Nathan (Alyssa) Anderson, Ingrid Anderson, Margaret Anderson; great-granddaughter Ella Johnson; brother Wilbur Maki; brother-in-law Carl Wasmuth; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Estelle’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff and family at New Dawn Country Living for their loving care of Estelle in her last years.
A funeral service was held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home. Pastor James Liubakka officiated. Interment was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements were handled by Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.